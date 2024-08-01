'Citadel: Honey Bunny' teaser promises action-packed adventure, release date out
The much-awaited action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is slated for release on November 7, 2024. The release date and teaser were unveiled on Thursday, offering a glimpse into a thrilling journey of espionage, romance, and self-discovery. The series is created by Raj & DK and is a part of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Richard Madden's Citadel universe.
Kay Kay, Sikandar Kher are also part of the show
The clip, set to the song Raat Baaki, doesn't feature any dialogues, yet promises to brim with suspense, thrill, high-volatile action, and Prabhu-Dhawan's chemistry. Betrayals, secrets, and a game of shadows ensue as characters cross each other's paths. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, boasts a star-studded cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.
Take a look at the lead actors' upcoming projects
Dhawan has multiple projects lined up. Reports indicate that he is teaming up once again with his father David Dhawan for a film titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. He will also star in Baby John, releasing on Christmas. Prabhu, meanwhile, will headline the film Bangaram and Raj-DK's show Rakht Brahmand.