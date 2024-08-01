In short Simplifying... In short The action-packed teaser of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', set to the tune of 'Raat Baaki', hints at a thrilling series filled with suspense, secrets, and star-studded performances.

The series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video, features actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and Saqib Saleem.

Meanwhile, lead actor Dhawan is gearing up for his next film with his father David Dhawan, while Prabhu is set to star in the film 'Bangaram' and the show 'Rakht Brahmand'.

Citadel's 'Honey Bunny' teaser is out now!

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' teaser promises action-packed adventure, release date out

By Isha Sharma 03:47 pm Aug 01, 202403:47 pm

What's the story The much-awaited action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is slated for release on November 7, 2024. The release date and teaser were unveiled on Thursday, offering a glimpse into a thrilling journey of espionage, romance, and self-discovery. The series is created by Raj & DK and is a part of Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Richard Madden's Citadel universe.

Cast reveal

Kay Kay, Sikandar Kher are also part of the show

The clip, set to the song Raat Baaki, doesn't feature any dialogues, yet promises to brim with suspense, thrill, high-volatile action, and Prabhu-Dhawan's chemistry. Betrayals, secrets, and a game of shadows ensue as characters cross each other's paths. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, boasts a star-studded cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Career

Take a look at the lead actors' upcoming projects

Dhawan has multiple projects lined up. Reports indicate that he is teaming up once again with his father David Dhawan for a film titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. He will also star in Baby John, releasing on Christmas. Prabhu, meanwhile, will headline the film Bangaram and Raj-DK's show Rakht Brahmand.