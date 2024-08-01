'Did it because of bitterness': Piyush Mishra apologizes for 'JNU'
Actor and writer Piyush Mishra has issued an "unconditional apology" for his role in the contentious political drama, Jahangir National University (JNU). The film has been criticized as propaganda by various critics and viewers alike, and was dubbed as the "mouthpiece of the ruling government." Mishra confessed that his personal animosity toward communism influenced his decision to accept the role without thoroughly reviewing the script.
Mishra's past association with communism explored
In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Mishra delved into his past association with Communism. As quoted by Indian Express, he said, "The ideology seeped in. I didn't take up work in Mumbai, I turned down money. But when I didn't have food to feed myself, I realized that this ideology was empty." "I studied further and discovered that many people are disillusioned by this ideology. It was because of this bitterness that I did the film JNU."
Mishra signed the film without reading the script
Mishra stated, "I unconditionally apologize. I did it because of bitterness. We all make mistakes, it doesn't matter who we are or how old we are. It was a moment of foolishness, and I made a foolish decision." "This was the first film I agreed to without reading the script. I have only one scene in the movie, even though they tried to sell it on my name. I realized that holding onto resentment only makes you a bitter person."
Mishra maintains resentment toward leftists
Despite his apology, Mishra clarified that he still harbors resentment toward 'leftists,' a sentiment rooted in past experiences. He said, "Usme koi compromise nahi hai, mujhe maalum hai leftists ki aukaat kya hai (There is no compromise on this front, I know the truth about leftists)." The film also starred Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Vijay Raaz, and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Vinay Sharma, it was released in June 2024.