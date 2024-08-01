In short Simplifying... In short Actor Piyush Mishra recently expressed regret for his role in the film 'JNU', admitting he signed on without reading the script due to his bitterness towards leftists.

Despite his apology, Mishra maintains his resentment towards leftists, a sentiment rooted in his past experiences with communism.

The film, which also starred Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Vijay Raaz, and Ravi Kishan, was released in June 2024.

'Did it because of bitterness': Piyush Mishra apologizes for 'JNU'

By Isha Sharma 03:07 pm Aug 01, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Actor and writer Piyush Mishra has issued an "unconditional apology" for his role in the contentious political drama, Jahangir National University (JNU). The film has been criticized as propaganda by various critics and viewers alike, and was dubbed as the "mouthpiece of the ruling government." Mishra confessed that his personal animosity toward communism influenced his decision to accept the role without thoroughly reviewing the script.

Communist ties

Mishra's past association with communism explored

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Mishra delved into his past association with Communism. As quoted by Indian Express, he said, "The ideology seeped in. I didn't take up work in Mumbai, I turned down money. But when I didn't have food to feed myself, I realized that this ideology was empty." "I studied further and discovered that many people are disillusioned by this ideology. It was because of this bitterness that I did the film JNU."

Film regret

Mishra signed the film without reading the script

Mishra stated, "I unconditionally apologize. I did it because of bitterness. We all make mistakes, it doesn't matter who we are or how old we are. It was a moment of foolishness, and I made a foolish decision." "This was the first film I agreed to without reading the script. I have only one scene in the movie, even though they tried to sell it on my name. I realized that holding onto resentment only makes you a bitter person."

Leftist resentment

Mishra maintains resentment toward leftists

Despite his apology, Mishra clarified that he still harbors resentment toward 'leftists,' a sentiment rooted in past experiences. He said, "Usme koi compromise nahi hai, mujhe maalum hai leftists ki aukaat kya hai (There is no compromise on this front, I know the truth about leftists)." The film also starred Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Vijay Raaz, and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Vinay Sharma, it was released in June 2024.