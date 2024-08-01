In short Simplifying... In short Despite promotional efforts, ticket sales for the upcoming films 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and 'Ulajh' are disappointingly low.

Poor presale figures for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and 'Ulajh'

Shocker! Less than 1,000 tickets sold for 'Ulajh,' 'Auron Mein...'

02:46 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story The romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is anticipated to have a lackluster opening at the Indian box office on Friday.﻿ As of Thursday morning, less than 1,000 tickets have been sold across the top three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, reported Bollywood Hungama. This presale figure is even lower than that of the July 12 disaster, Sarfira, which starred Akshay Kumar.

Discount offers fail to boost 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Despite the film's makers announcing a discount offer for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, ticket sales remain low. The lack of interest in viewing the film on the big screen suggests that its first-day business could send shock waves through the industry. Considering Devgn-Tabu have not promoted the film on the ground and the music has failed to strike a chord with the audience, these developments are unsurprising. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

'Ulajh' faces even worse presale figures than 'Auron Mein Kahan...'

Ulajh, which will also release on Friday, has recorded even lower presales than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The thriller, led by Janhvi Kapoor, has sold less than 750 tickets across the top three national chains. These low presale figures could potentially seal the fate of the film, indicating a challenging road ahead for its box office performance. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang.