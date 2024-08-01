In short Simplifying... In short Jonathan Majors, known for his role as Kang in Marvel's Loki and Ant-Man, has expressed disappointment over Robert Downey Jr. replacing him in upcoming Avengers films due to his legal troubles.

Jonathan Majors disappointed over being replaced

Kang no more? Jonathan Majors speaks out about RDJ takeover

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:44 pm Aug 01, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Jonathan Majors, known for his portrayal of the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, has publicly expressed his disappointment over being replaced by Robert Downey Jr. in future Avengers films. Downey Jr., famed for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, was recently announced as Doctor Doom, the new main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

Emotional response

Majors expressed heartbreak over Downey Jr.'s replacement

In a recent conversation with TMZ, Majors revealed his heartbreak over Downey Jr. replacing him as the main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers films. He expressed his affection for his character Kang, stating, "I love Kang." When asked about Downey Jr.'s and Ezra Miller's legal issues not affecting their roles in superhero movies, Majors responded that he felt it was fair they were given patience and love despite their pasts but added that he didn't receive the same treatment.

Reaction

Both RDJ, Miller have courted various controversies

When asked if he would like to have gotten the same opportunity as Downey Jr. and Miller, Majors said, "That's hard. I mean, come on. Yeah." While the Oppenheimer star spent a year in prison back in 1999 in relation to a drug-related issue, Miller has been involved in various abuse allegations and incidents, including pleading guilty in a burglary case. In August 2022, they confessed to "suffering complex mental health issues" and revealed to "have begun treatment."

Future prospects

He's open to return 'if that's what the fans want'

Despite his legal issues leading to his dismissal from Marvel, Majors confirmed he would love to play Kang again. He enthusiastically stated, "Hell yeah. I love 'em. That's why I said I love 'em. I love him," and added, "If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll." His comments indicate a strong desire to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if given the opportunity.

Legal troubles

Majors's departure from Marvel was due to legal issues

Majors, who played Kang in the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki, was initially signed to reprise his role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). However, he was dropped by Marvel late last year following a guilty verdict on assault and harassment charges.

Looking back

He was sentenced to domestic violence intervention program

Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car in New York City in December 2023. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and risks six months of jail time if he fails to complete the program. This led to Majors being dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. He also lost his role in The Man in My Basement.