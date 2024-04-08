Next Article

'Daredevil: Born Again' welcomes back original star Ayelet Zurer

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Ayelet Zurer is set to return in the Disney+ sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again, amid a contentious recasting decision. This move follows a comprehensive creative overhaul of the show, initially planned as a semi-reboot. The original plan excluded popular characters like Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). However, a recent behind-the-scenes photo suggests Zurer's comeback as Vanessa Fisk alongside crime lord Wilson Grant Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Born Again—an adaptation of the Marvel Comics character Daredevil—is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Daredevil, which aired from 2015 to 2018, was the inaugural Marvel-Netflix series and laid the foundation for the crossover miniseries, The Defenders, in 2017. With the acknowledgment of the Defenders Saga—comprising seven combined series—the door is open for potential cameo appearances from stars of other shows such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist in Born Again.

Creative revamp led to the return of the original characters

Per reports, the initial direction of Born Again led to dissatisfaction among Marvel Studios executives, prompting a creative revamp. This included new writers repositioning the series as a direct sequel to the original Daredevil (2015-2018), incorporating it into the MCU canon. This shift allowed for the return of characters like Nelson and Page, but left uncertainty around Fisk's character and whether Sandrine Holt would portray her.

Uncertainty and final confirmation regarding Zurer

Despite the creative revamp, questions remained about Fisk's character, the Kingpin's wife. Initially, the new entry—Holt, from Better Call Saul—was slated to assume the role. However, the recent BTS photo shared by film insider Daniel Richtman shows Zurer alongside D'Onofrio. Notably, Zurer essayed the role as a cast regular in season one and then returned for two episodes of season three of Daredevil.

D'Onofrio discussed 'Daredevil: Born Again' creative shift

Earlier, D'Onofrio shed light on the show's change in direction. He stated, "During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now,'". He previously emphasized that discussions now focus on its direct connection to the original Daredevil, which he believes opens opportunities for exciting narratives from the initial three seasons.

Meanwhile, learn about 'Born Again's cast and release date

Charlie Cox and D'Onofrio have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the forthcoming series. Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, as evidenced by recent on-set photos. Other cast members include Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Nikki M. James, and Clark Johnson. The release date for the series is yet to be announced. Dario Scardapane has been tapped as the showrunner.