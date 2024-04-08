Next Article

Stephanie Beatriz reflects on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' reunion; remembers André Braugher

By Tanvi Gupta 10:03 am Apr 08, 202410:03 am

What's the story The cast of the popular television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently reunited at a poignant gathering to pay tribute to their late co-star, André Braugher. The reunion took place in March and was attended by several notable cast members including Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Chelsea Peretti. C﻿ast member Stephanie Beatriz has now opened up about the emotional event that honored Braugher, who passed away at 61 in late 2023 following lung cancer.

Emotional gathering

'It was a chance to talk about André': Beatriz

Beatriz, who played Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine—which premiered from 2013 to 2021—described the reunion as a time for the cast to reconnect and share fond memories of Braugher. Speaking to People magazine, she said: "[It was] a chance for all of us to get together and make each other laugh." "And it was also a chance to talk about André. It came up immediately, and then we put it away for a while."

Reminiscing together

Cast members shared fond memories of Braugher

As the reunion progressed, the cast found themselves sharing anecdotes and reminiscing about their time with Braugher. Beatriz further shared, "By the end of our gathering, we found ourselves exchanging stories about him [Braugher] and reminiscing about our time together. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts." This sentiment was echoed by other cast members as they remembered their departed co-star. Meanwhile, fans can revisit the show on Netflix.

Social media tribute

Earlier, Crews shared a snapshot from the reunion

Crews, another prominent Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member, earlier took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the reunion. The photo also included Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker. His caption read: "We laughed. We shed some tears. We reminisced. We laughed even more. Nine-Nine Forever." Meanwhile, Peretti's Instagram caption for the reunion photos read: "Tonight was like a very special episode where we ran through so many memories and moments."

About the late actor

Braugher continued to work despite challenges

For those unaware, Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt throughout all eight seasons of the show—earning praise for his stern yet caring leadership of the precinct. It was initially reported that he passed away after a brief illness, but it was later revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer but had kept the diagnosis private. Despite his challenges, Braugher continued to work and started filming for the Netflix project, The Residence. Actor Giancarlo Esposito has since taken over the role.