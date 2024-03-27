Next Article

Makers are rebooting 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise

'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot: Johnny Depp's return unlikely

By Aikantik Bag 12:43 pm Mar 27, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Pirates of the Caribbean fans, we have an exciting update! In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises' producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the next chapter in the pirate saga will be a reboot. He disclosed that work is underway on this new venture. "We're rebooting Pirates, which simplifies the process as we don't have to wait for specific actors," said Bruckheimer. Reportedly, the makers will rope in a new cast for the film.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Cinematic universes and franchises have engulfed mainstream cinema around the world as it gives a rock-solid viewer base to the producers. The franchises are commercially lucrative too. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most revered franchises in Hollywood and fans are eagerly waiting for their return. With a reboot, it would mark the dawn of a new era for the franchise.

Narrative

Earlier, an 'unconventional' installment was in the making

Earlier, Craig Mazin and screenwriter Ted Elliot were attached to a new installment of the Pirates franchise but it was interrupted by the Hollywood writers' strike. Speaking to Los Angeles Times, Mazin expressed his astonishment when Disney greenlit their script, which he considered "too unconventional." He recounted, "We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too unconventional. And they did! And then we wrote an excellent script and then the strike happened and everyone's waiting around."

Box office

The success of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise

The most recent film in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Dead Men Tell No Tales was released in 2017 and featured a star-studded cast. The franchise has raked in $4.5B across five films, with each movie grossing over $650M globally. With the reboot slated to hit theaters soon, we can expect a new era in the prosperous franchise's journey.

Comeback

Bruckheimer teased about Johnny Depp's comeback

Earlier, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer expressed his wish to bankroll a Johnny Depp film. However, he clarified that nothing is certain at this stage. Despite the reboot hinting at a completely new cast, Bruckheimer's remarks left room for speculation about series star Depp's possible involvement in upcoming franchise-related projects.

Project

Bruckheimer's upcoming project with Margot Robbie

Before this, in a discussion with a leading entertainment news outlet, Bruckheimer had hinted at being "very close" to finalizing Pirates 6. He also mentioned two potential projects - one featuring Margot Robbie and another with a younger ensemble. Despite Robbie's project making slow-paced progress, Bruckheimer remained optimistic about its fruition and stated, "We believe we'll get it made. It's a compelling story."