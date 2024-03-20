Next Article

'A Gentleman in Moscow' is set to premiere on March 29

Reason why married couple Ewan McGregor-Mary Winstead hired intimacy coordinator

By Aikantik Bag 12:06 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Real-life married couple Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead chose to employ an intimacy coordinator for their on-screen love scenes in the series A Gentleman in Moscow. In a recent conversation with the Radio Times, McGregor stressed the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on set. He likened it to having a choreographer for dance sequences, stating that it fostered a comfortable atmosphere for both actors and crew.

McGregor expressed his take on on-screen nudity

McGregor underscored the role of intimacy coordinators, particularly considering his eldest daughters Esther and Clara's budding acting careers. "My daughter [Esther] is 22. If an older, famous director goes to a 22-year-old and says, 'I want you to be naked in this scene,' that actress might feel, 'Oh, my God, I've got to do it, my career might depend on it.'" He added, "And then five years after that, she could look back and go, 'I wish I hadn't.'"

'A Gentleman in Moscow' set to premiere on Paramount+

A Gentleman in Moscow, inspired by Amor Towles's novel, is slated for its premiere on March 29 on Paramount+. The series chronicles the life of Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), who finds himself out of favor following the Russian Revolution. Winstead portrays Anna Urbanova, a dazzling self-made film actor. The ensemble cast also features Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, and Fehinti Balogun, among others.