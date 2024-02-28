Next Article

'Taj: Divided by Blood,' 'Sengalam': Must-watch original series on ZEE5

By Tanvi Gupta 07:11 pm Feb 28, 202407:11 pm

What's the story The popular streaming platform ZEE5 has turned six! Over the years, the platform has gifted its millions of users with more than 6,000 titles and 230 plus original content. To mark this milestone, we've handpicked six must-watch original series that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From gripping crime drama Abar Proloy to political thriller Sengalam, check out the list.

'Taj: Divided by Blood' (Hindi)

A 16th-century tale of Mughal Emperor Akbar and the intense war of succession among his three sons—Salim, Murad, and Daniyal—beautifully comes to life in Taj: Divided by Blood. Starring illustrious names like Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more, the series premiered in March 2023, captivating audiences. It was followed by a gripping second season, Taj: Reign of Revenge in May.

'Abar Proloy,' 'Chhotolok' (Bengali)

If you're looking for a crime series, don't miss Bengali shows Abar Proloy and Chhotolok! Directed by Raj Chakraborty, Abar Proloy features a stellar ensemble cast including Paran Bandopadhyay, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ritwick Chakraborty. It served as a spin-off of the 2013 film Proloy. Meanwhile, director Indranil Roychowdhury marked his OTT debut with Chhotolok—a crime-thriller with Daminee Basu and Priyanka Sarkar in the lead.

'Puli Meka,' 'Vyavastha' (Telugu)

The Telugu-language crime thrillers, Puli Meka and Vyavastha, are also on this must-watch list! Puli Meka—directed by Chakravarthy Reddy—unfolds a chilling narrative of a serial killer wreaking havoc in the police department, starring Lavanya Tripathi. On the other hand, Vyavastha—helmed by Anand Rang—mirrors the classic David and Goliath tale. A recent law graduate challenges a corrupt senior lawyer, who has monopolized the legal system.

'Sengalam' (Tamil)

Directed by SR Prabhakaran, Sengalam unfolds against the backdrop of a political feud involving Rayar and his two brothers, embarking on a ruthless killing spree. The narrative weaves into the events from a couple of years prior, providing insight into the motivations behind the brothers' quest for vengeance. This nine-episode series boasts a stellar cast, including Vani Bhojan, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Viji Chandrasekhar.