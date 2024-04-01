Next Article

Marilyn Monroe's pink dress sets $325K auction record

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am Apr 01, 202403:00 am

What's the story Over the weekend, a three-day auction hosted by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles saw a collection of Hollywood actor-model Marilyn Monroe and Playboy's editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner's memorabilia sold for millions. The star of the event was a pink Pucci dress once worn by Monroe, which fetched an astounding $325,000. This sale set a new record, making it the most expensive Pucci dress ever auctioned.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The auction, named "Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner X Marilyn Monroe," featured over 600 items and generated over $4M in sales. Although it was acknowledged that Hefner and Monroe never crossed paths, their "legacies became intertwined when Monroe graced the pages of Hefner's inaugural 1953 issue of Playboy." This moment catapulted them to global fame, solidifying their status as significant figures in 20th-century America.

Monroe's memorabilia

Iconic Monroe dresses and lipstick fetched high prices

The auction also saw the sale of a dress Monroe wore in The Seven Year Itch (1955). The black evening gown, designed by William Travilla, was sold for a whopping $127,000. A custom-made three-piece bathing suit ensemble worn by her in the 1954 musical There's No Business Like Show Business fetched a reported $29,250. Additionally, a lipstick in Monroe's custom shade from Elizabeth Arden was auctioned for $65,000, making it the second-highest-selling lipstick in auction history.

Crypt sale

Crypt near Monroe and Hefner sold for $195,000

Among the items auctioned was a single-space crypt at a well-known Los Angeles mortuary, located near Monroe and Hefner's final resting places. Following Monroe's passing in 1962, her former husband Joe DiMaggio organized a private funeral in Westwood Village. Years later, in 2017, Hefner arranged to be interred adjacent to the actor. This crypt has found a new owner for $195,000. Additionally, Monroe's grave marker—showing signs of minor wear due to constant fan interaction—was sold for $88,900.

Hefner's memorabilia

Meanwhile, Hefner's personal items fetched $13,000

Further, a collection of Hefner's personal items was also part of this extensive auction. His burgundy smoking jacket, slippers, pajamas, and tobacco pipe ensemble were reportedly sold for $13,000. Additionally, a unique circular bed designed specifically for the American publisher as an alternative to his primary bed at the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago fetched the same amount.

Purchaser

This tech investor acquired the crypt, bed, and other memorabilia

Tech investor Anthony Jabin from Beverly Hills was among the buyers at the auction. He acquired the crypt, bed, and other items, fulfilling his lifelong wish to be "near Monroe forever." Jabin stated: "I've always dreamt of being next to Marilyn Monroe for the rest of my life." He also revealed his purchase of Hefner's round bed and Monroe's bathing suit from Julien's Auctions.