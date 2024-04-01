Next Article

Avinash Tiwary reflects on his diverse acting career and awaiting a breakthrough

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Apr 01, 202402:00 am

What's the story Currently reveling in the success of Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express, Avinash Tiwary recently reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry which began in 2009. Despite a 15-year career and praise for his versatility, Tiwary confessed in an interview that he is still awaiting "one film or show to break the ceiling" like his Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri, who gained nationwide fame after Animal.

Per IMDb, Tiwary's acting endeavors commenced with Suno Na.. Ek Nanhi Aawaz in 2009. Subsequently, his silver screen debut happened through Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2016. However, it was his performance in Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu in 2018 that thrust him into the limelight. This film was also his last big-screen outing—before Madgaon Express—which had a short theatrical run due to COVID-19. Both he and Dimri received widespread critical acclaim.

In a candid conversation with Indian Express, Tiwary reflected on his journey post-Laila Majnu. "Post Laila Majnu, there has always been a lot of love, respect, and admiration for my work. Of course, I wouldn't deny that I haven't had a breakthrough film or show that has broken the ceiling. That hasn't happened." Meanwhile, discussing his co-star, Tiwary remarked: "There was a breakthrough moment for her [Dimri]...I am hoping something like that would happen to me as well."

Further, the actor shared how he found working on Madgaon Express less "taxing" compared to his previous intense roles. He stated, "I had three very intense shows just prior to Madgaon Express—Khakee, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Kaala." "It is not the right thing to say, and it's not true also that this was easier, but I would say it was less taxing for me to do Madgaon than all the other parts."

'Madgaon Express': Box office performance and audience reception

Despite comparisons to Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai, Madgaon Express has not achieved the expected box office success. Tiwary reflected on this, stating, "I just know that the film didn't start off that well because it is a low COP (cost of production) and it will have its own kind of journey." He also mentioned the subjective nature of humor, which may not resonate with all audiences. Notably, in nine days, the film has earned Rs. 15.65cr.