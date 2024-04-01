Next Article

'Hombre' actor Barbara Rush dies at 97

By Aikantik Bag 12:14 pm Apr 01, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Barbara Rush, the acclaimed Hollywood actor known for her roles in It Came From Outer Space and Peyton Place, has passed away at 97. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Claudia Cowan, a correspondent for Fox News Channel. Cowan shared with Fox News Digital that her mother passed away peacefully and she was with her on the morning of her death on Sunday.

Legacy

The actor's illustrious six-decade-long career

Rush's remarkable career spanned nearly six decades, with significant roles in both film and television. She gained fame in the 1950s and 60s, working alongside industry legends like Paul Newman, Kirk Douglas, and Marlon Brando. Her filmography includes The Young Philadelphians, Robin and the 7 Hoods, Hombre, The Young Lions, and three films directed by Douglas Sirk.

Debut

Early life and debut in Hollywood

Born in Denver, Rush completed her education at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She honed her acting skills at the Pasadena Playhouse before starting her film career with Paramount Pictures. Her debut was in The Goldbergs, followed by a leading role in the sci-fi film When Worlds Collide. She won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as an amateur astronomer's fiancée in 1954's It Came From Outer Space.

Format

Rush's transition to television and stage

By the late 1960s, Rush had primarily shifted to television roles, appearing in popular series like Ben Casey, Dr. Kildare, and The Fugitive. Her television credits include soap operas All My Children and 7th Heaven, along with guest roles in shows such as Streets of San Francisco and Murder, She Wrote. Besides her screen career, Rush also found success on stage, headlining a national tour of Steel Magnolias in 1989.

Family

Family life and final work of Rush

Rush was married three times, with one of her spouses being publicist Warren Cowan. She is survived by two children, Cowan and Jeffrey Hunter. Her last work was a short film titled Bleeding Hearts and it was released back in 2017. The film was helmed by Jamie Heinrich and James Kelton, among others.