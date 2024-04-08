Next Article

Anthony Hopkins starrer 'Those About to Die' to premiere on July 18

Anthony Hopkins's 'Those About to Die' first look out now!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:40 am Apr 08, 202409:40 am

What's the story The first look at Roland Emmerich's new series, Those About to Die—featuring two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins—is finally out! The 86-year-old actor is set to embody Roman emperor Vespasian in the series set to premiere on Peacock on July 18. The sword-and-sandal series delves into the world of gladiatorial combat in Ancient Rome—with the teaser revealed during WWE WrestleMania XL on Sunday.

Series overview

'Those About to Die' offers unique perspective on gladiatorial combat

The forthcoming series is a collaborative project between Robert Rodat and directors Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner. Per reports, it is set to provide a fresh take on gladiatorial competition, blending mass entertainment, political intrigue, and Roman dynasties. The Coliseum serves as the backdrop for these ambitious narratives. Hopkins's voice in the teaser sets an ominous tone for the brutal spectacle that awaits viewers.

Twitter Post

Here is the first look

Cast and inspiration

Ensemble cast and inspiration behind the series

The cast includes notable Hollywood actors such as Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso among others. The series draws its inspiration from Daniel Mannix's 1958 non-fiction namesake novel. This ensemble cast is set to bring the brutal world of Ancient Rome's gladiatorial combat to life.

Production team

Production details of 'Those About to Die'

The production of Those About to Die is a joint venture between Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment. The executive production team includes Emmerich, Kloser, Nunnari, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben among others. Both Emmerich and Kreuzpaintner have directed five episodes each in this 10-episode series. Notably, the show is mounted on a massive budget of $140M, reportedly.

Director's statement

Emmerich's fascination with Roman history fueled the series

Director Emmerich expressed his fascination with Roman history and admiration for Mannix's novel. He said: "I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire...When my partners Gianni Nunnari, Harald Kloser put Mannix's Those About to Die on my reading list...I was immediately hooked." His goal is to explore Rome's untold side—the dirty business of entertaining the masses through blood and sport.