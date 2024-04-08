Next Article

iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo are set for military service

iKON's Bobby, Chanwoo to begin mandatory military service in May

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 am Apr 08, 202403:00 am

What's the story K-pop sensations Bobby and Chanwoo from the renowned group iKON are set to take a temporary leave from the spotlight as they embark on their mandatory military service. Their agency, 143 Entertainment, confirmed on Sunday that the two idols will commence their military duties in May. Bobby is scheduled to begin his training on May 21, with Chanwoo following suit on May 27.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In South Korea, every male citizen is obligated to fulfill military service after they turn 18. This service typically lasts between 18 to 21 months. For idols and actors, there is a provision allowing them to complete their service before reaching 30. It's noteworthy that these individuals must temporarily step away from their thriving careers and completely withdraw from the public eye, only to reemerge and begin anew upon their return.

Official announcement

Bobby and Chanwoo's pre-enlistment preparations

In its official announcement, the agency has opted not to hold any public events for fans or media on these dates, ensuring a smooth transition for the artists. Leading up to his enlistment, Bobby wrapped up a series of successful solo concerts in Osaka and Manila, culminating in a final Seoul concert on March 30. Meanwhile, Chanwoo is gearing up to commence his Japan fan meeting tour on April 19 and is also set to release solo music.

Band history

iKON's journey: From debut to recent developments

iKON, known for hits like LOVE SCENARIO and Rhythm Ta, debuted in 2015 with their album Welcome Back. The band was initially formed through the reality show WIN: Who Is Next under YG Entertainment. However, in December 2022, they chose not to renew their contract with YGE and instead signed with 143 Entertainment. Their latest release is the single Panorama, which came out on August 23.

Solo endeavors

Bobby's solo career and recent album release

In addition to his notable contributions to iKON, Bobby has successfully ventured into a solo career. In 2016, he collaborated with Mino to form the sub-unit MOBB. His solo journey began with the release of his debut solo studio album Love & Fall in 2017. Continuing his solo endeavors, Bobby released his second studio album, Lucky Man, in 2021. Recently, the artist unveiled his third solo album titled Sir. Robert on February 28.