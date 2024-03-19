Next Article

What's the story Are you all ready for the ultimate Bhaukaal? Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is one of the most-watched OTT series in India and the third installment of the same has been in the buzz for a long time. Finally, the prayers of fans were answered on Tuesday as the makers unveiled the poster of the third season at the Prime Video Presents event. However, the premiere date has been kept under wraps.

Ever since the conclusion of Mirzapur Season 2 in 2020, fans have been on edge to discover what lies ahead for their beloved characters, Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal), Golu (Shweta Tripathi), and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). The gripping crime drama series has been critically acclaimed for its narrative, storytelling, dialogues, and compelling performances. The poster release has caused anticipation among fans to grow by the folds.

The makers have opted for minimal treatment for the poster. It showcases the highly-famed throne of Kaleen Bhaiya and it is set on fire. The caption read, "Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?"

The series is set in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur and adjoining areas. The story explores several aspects of the tier-III city including the power struggle, business, and family politics. The protagonist Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj) is a crime lord and is often hailed as the King of Mirzapur by the people. The series takes a deeper look at the opium (drug) business, gang mafia, and state politics. Season 2 ended with a spine-chilling cliffhanger making fans more intrigued for Season 3.

The series is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai, and Karan Anshuman serve as the directors. The first two seasons featured a star-studded cast including Divyenndu, Vikrant Massey, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. The music is helmed by Anand Bhaskar and the opening theme song is composed by John Stewart Eduri.

