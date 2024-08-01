In short Simplifying... In short The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly offered a ₹20 lakh contract to six people to assassinate actor Salman Khan, according to a chargesheet.

Assassination attempt on Salman Khan revealed

Bishnoi set ₹20L bounty for Salman Khan's assassination: Chargesheet

What's the story In a shocking revelation, the recent chargesheet of the Salman Khan house firing case disclosed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi paid ₹20 lakh to six individuals for an assassination attempt on the Bollywood superstar. The incident occurred on April 14, when two assailants on a motorcycle fired gunshots at Khan's sea-facing residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. Despite being home at the time of the attack, Khan remained unscathed.

Gang allegedly paid for Khan's assassination attempt

The chargesheet suggests that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly issued a contract worth ₹20 lakh to six individuals for the assassination attempt. This information comes after reports that a special court in Mumbai recently issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence, and Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the same gang. Both men have been on the run since being named in the chargesheet related to this case.

Attack orchestrated by Bishnoi gang, suspects identified

The attack on Khan's residence was reportedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Anmol claiming responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post. The individuals who carried out the attack were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. Gupta confessed to committing the crime due to his family's poor financial situation, according to the chargesheet. In the confession, he stated, "I felt that I wouldn't get caught by the police but got arrested all the same."

Gang's online presence revealed in chargesheet

Haripal Hardeep Singh aka Hari, one of the arrested suspects, admitted to joining the gang four years ago after following Bishnoi on Instagram. Hari maintained contact with Anmol and Godhara through an Instagram group featuring photos of Bishnoi gang members. The chargesheet indicates that several Instagram profiles under the name 'Sopu Group 29' (Student Organization of Punjab University) are managed by Bishnoi.

Khan suspected the Bishnoi gang behind the attack

Khan informed the police that he suspects the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the shooting at his residence with the intent to kill him and his family. The individuals arrested in connection with this case include Gupta, Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (who died in custody), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Singh. Notably, the Bishnoi gang's anger toward Khan stems from his alleged killing of a blackbuck in 1998, which is revered by the Bishnoi community.