Raghav Juyal felt 'ashamed' when Salman adjusted schedule for him

By Tanvi Gupta 12:54 pm Jul 24, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Riding high on the success of Kill, Raghav Juyal is basking in critical acclaim for his groundbreaking performance. Before this action film, he shared screen space with Salman Khan in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released in 2023. In a recent interview, Juyal confessed to juggling the demanding schedules of both films and admitted to feeling "embarrassed" by an experience during this hectic period that involved Khan.

Talking to Mashable India, Juyal remembered his time shooting for both films. He stated, "I was going crazy." "Bhai (Khan) had to change the dates for Kill. I felt so ashamed then because it became a big deal. I somehow managed both. Because I couldn't leave Kill at all. I had worked hard for this movie." He expressed his gratitude to Khan for being kind and accommodating by rearranging his schedule.

Juyal shares his experience of working with Salman Khan

Despite the scheduling conflicts, Juyal expressed his enjoyment of working on KKBKKJ. He particularly enjoyed sharing screen space with Khan, comparing the experience to visiting an amusement park without needing a ticket. The ABCD actor also shared stories from his time with Khan, including a two-day stay at the Tiger actor's farmhouse where he had the opportunity to swim and ride dirt bikes.

Juyal's role in the action movie 'Kill'

In Kill, Juyal portrays Fani, a member of a gang of thieves who embarks on a killing spree on a train. This plot unfolds concurrently with another storyline featuring Amrit, an army commando portrayed by Lakshya. Amrit is in love with Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala, and is trying to prevent her from being forced into an engagement while also protecting train passengers from violent criminals. Touted as India's most violent film, Kill was released theatrically on July 5.