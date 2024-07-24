In short Simplifying... In short Renowned director Siddharth Anand is set to helm a high-budget, two-hero action film, promising a fresh take on the genre that will astonish audiences.

While details remain under wraps, casting is in progress for this ambitious project.

In addition, Anand and his wife Mamta are producing seven films under their banner, Marflix, featuring stars like Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in various stages of production.

Siddharth Anand to direct new standalone action film

Siddharth Anand to direct mega-budget two-hero action film next: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:45 pm Jul 24, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Siddharth Anand, known for his big-screen spectacles such as Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, has reportedly fixed his next project. Contrary to speculation, Anand's ninth directorial will not be a sequel (Tiger v/s Pathaan, Pathaan 2, or Fighter 2) but a standalone action film under his home production company, Marflix Pictures, reported Pinkvilla. Insiders told the portal that the mega-budget two-hero action spectacle is set to begin production in 2025.

Film concept

Anand's new venture: A fresh take on action genre

Anand, a known advocate of the action genre, will explore new formats with this directorial venture. After considering several ideas, he has chosen a large-scale two-hero action film as his next project. The director has been developing the script for some time and is now proceeding with casting. According to an insider source, the new genre of action and the execution of spectacle will surprise the cinema-going audience.

Film details

Anand's vision: Celebrating cinema with tentpole actioner

Anand's upcoming film, like his previous works, is designed to be a tentpole actioner that celebrates the big-screen medium as a collective cinema-going experience. Specific details about the film are still under wraps, but it has been reported that casting for this yet-untitled project is underway.

Production house

Marflix's upcoming slate: 7 films in various stages

In addition to directing, Anand and his wife Mamta Anand have compiled a slate of seven films for their production house, Marflix. These films are currently in various stages of production. The upcoming productions include Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, King featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, and Krrish 4 led by Hrithik Roshan. More updates on these projects are expected to be released soon.