Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John; all about him

What's the story American Horror Story alum, Emma Roberts, announced her engagement to actor Cody John on Tuesday. The actor shared the news on social media, humorously captioning a photo of her engagement ring with "putting this here before my mom tells everyone." The couple first went public with their relationship in August 2022 and have since maintained a low-key profile. Here's all you need to know about John.

But first, learn about Roberts and John's low-key relationship

Roberts and John were seen together in New York City in January 2023, sharing a kiss during a stroll. Later that year, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Despite these public appearances, Roberts has expressed her desire for privacy, stating in an interview with Cosmopolitan, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended."

John's career started in 2018

John, like Roberts, is part of the entertainment industry. He began his acting career in 2018 and has since appeared in notable shows such as Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in August 2022 when John posted a photo of them kissing with the caption "sweet sweet."

John met Roberts through mutual friends

According to a source cited by ET, Roberts and John started dating in the summer of 2022 after being introduced through mutual friends. On New Year's Eve that year, Roberts shared a picture of them holding hands with the caption "#2022 I loved you happy new year hotties!" Their friends and family are reportedly happy for them and believe they make a great couple.

He isn't that active on social media

Unlike Roberts, who has over 20M followers on Instagram and regularly shares aspects of her life, John is not very active on social media. However, Roberts often posts pictures of the couple. The engagement announcement comes after an incident earlier in February when Roberts's mother, Kelly Cunningham, shared a picture of her grandson Rhodes without her permission. Roberts addressed this on Instagram, saying, "When your mom posts your sons [sic] face without asking but you love them both so whatever."