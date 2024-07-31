In short Simplifying... In short In a shocking twist, the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case admitted to joining the Bishnoi gang via Instagram.

The gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, is suspected of orchestrating the attack on Khan's residence in April, allegedly in retaliation for Khan's killing of a blackbuck in 1998.

The six arrested individuals, including the Instagram operator, were reportedly motivated through the Signal app before the attack. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan house firing case: Bishnoi Gang affiliation revealed through Instagram group

Salman house firing: Accused admits joining Bishnoi gang via Instagram

By Tanvi Gupta 10:59 am Jul 31, 202410:59 am

What's the story In the ongoing Salman Khan house firing investigation, Haripal Hardeep Singh, also known as Hari, has admitted to joining Lawrence Bishnoi's gang through Instagram four years ago. The chargesheet reveals that Singh maintained contact with Anmol, Bishnoi's brother in Canada, and Rohit Godhara via an Instagram group named 'sopuprajasthangolden09.' According to the report, the accused revealed that the group features images of Bishnoi gang members and related content.

Digital evidence

Suspect's Instagram account reveals gang connections

Singh operates an Instagram account under the handle 'harryraisopu_haryana,' which reportedly includes a video featuring a conversation with Rafiq Mohammad, another suspect in the Khan house firing case that occurred on April 14. The chargesheet discloses that Singh created reels from video calls involving 10 gang members, including the incarcerated leader Lawrence Bishnoi. It also suggests that several Instagram profiles named 'Sopu Group 29' (Student Organization of Punjab University) are managed by Bishnoi himself.

Actor's statement

Khan accused the Bishnoi gang of attempted murder

In April, Khan's Bandra residence was targeted with multiple rounds of gunfire. Recently, Khan informed the police that he suspects the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the shooting at his residence with the intent to kill him and his family. "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members," said Khan in his statement.

Arrests made

6 individuals arrested in connection with firing case

The individuals arrested in relation to the Khan house firing case include Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (who has since died), Mohammad, and Singh. Thapan allegedly died by suicide while in police custody following his arrest on May 1. The remaining five suspects are currently held in judicial custody. Notably, the Bishnoi gang's anger toward Khan stems from his alleged killing of a blackbuck in 1998, which is revered by the Bishnoi community.

Pre-attack communication

Shooters motivated via Signal app before attack

Hours before the shooting, jailed gangster Bishnoi personally spoke to the two shooters, Gupta and Pal, via the Signal app to motivate them for the task. Anmol also encouraged the shooters through a recorded message, stating that their actions would benefit society and make it better. Gupta confessed that Pal was so motivated for the task that he was prepared to "shoot anyone who obstructed" their mission. To recall, Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the incident.