In short Simplifying... In short Nicolas Cage's son, Weston, was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people, one of whom is his mother, Fulton.

Despite Fulton's claims of Weston's mental health crisis, he denies the allegations, insisting that he is a victim and witness.

Released on a bond paid by his father, Weston is prohibited from contacting Fulton until the case is resolved. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Weston Cage pleads not guilty to assault allegations

'She needs help': Nicolas Cage's son Weston denies assaulting mother

By Isha Sharma 02:17 pm Aug 01, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Weston Cage, the son of renowned Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon related to an alleged altercation with his mother, actor Christina Fulton. The alleged assault took place in April 2024. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist made his plea at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, reported Page Six.

Family tensions

Fulton and Weston's war of words

Fulton, 57, refrained from commenting on her relationship with her son as she entered the courthouse. However, she expressed a desire for Weston to "get the help he needs." In response to his mother's statement, Weston told TMZ photographers that "she needs help." Weston was arrested earlier in July when the LAPD got a call that he "punched two victims multiple times." The identity of the second victim in the alleged assault remains undisclosed.

Arrest and allegations

Fulton later said Weston was dealing with mental health issues

Following the incident, Fulton was seen with a black eye and facial bruises. On June 26, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were officially filed against Weston by the DA's office. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter. Fulton later released a statement claiming that Weston was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the assault. A judge has since issued a protective order for Fulton, prohibiting Weston from contacting her until the case is resolved.

Legal developments

Weston released on bond, claims innocence

Weston was released on a $1,50,000 bond reportedly paid by his father. His legal team denies all allegations against him and claims he is "simply a victim and witness." Nicolas and Fulton welcomed Weston one year before their three-year romance ended in 1991. "For 18 years, I raised Weston so Nicolas could go be Nicolas Cage, and go be a superstar, and he did. So I raised this boy, 24-7 we were glued to the hip," Fulton once said.