Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings backs Kamala Harris with $7M donation

What's the story Netflix co-founder and executive chairman, Reed Hastings, has donated a substantial $7M to Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 election campaign. The Information revealed this contribution as the largest amount Hastings has ever given to a single candidate. This support follows Hastings's public criticism of President Joe Biden's performance in the first presidential debate. In an interview with NYT, he stated, "Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Donald Trump."

Democratic discontent

Hastings echoed major Democratic donors' sentiments

Hastings's comments mirrored the sentiments of other major Democratic donors, particularly those from Hollywood, who have also called for Biden to step aside. Alongside his wife, Patty Quillin, Hastings has been a significant contributor to the Democratic Party—donating more than $20M in recent years. Following Biden's surprising decision to end his re-election campaign, Harris has emerged as the party's nominee for president. She secured the majority of delegates on Monday, sparking widespread support from Democrat power brokers, donors, and supporters.

Fundraising boost

Harris's campaign raised $250M in donations after Biden's withdrawal

Hastings congratulated Harris on her nomination via X/Twitter, stating, "Congrats to Kamala Harris—now it is time to win." His donation was reportedly made on the recommendation of billionaire venture capitalist and fellow Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman. Following Biden's withdrawal, Harris's campaign has seen a significant increase in donations. The Washington Post reported that she raised a record $250M in just over two days. Hollywood donors have also shown renewed enthusiasm for the campaign.

Endorsement

These celebrities have endorsed Harris so far!

Celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Kerry Washington have voiced their support on social media. Actor Viola Davis shared Harris's announcement on Instagram with the caption, "I'm with her!" Longtime Democratic supporter Robert De Niro thanked Biden for "stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president," while Julia Louis-Dreyfus, known for her role in HBO's Emmy-winning Veep, praised the president for his decision.