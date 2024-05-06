Next Article

Allegations of assault against Weston Cage

Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly beat his mother Christina Fulton

By Isha Sharma 02:36 pm May 06, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Weston Cage, son of acclaimed Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, is currently facing allegations of physically assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton. Fulton was recently spotted with a black eye and several facial bruises, leading to speculation about their cause. TMZ reported on Sunday that Weston is now a suspect in a battery case related to an incident at Fulton's Los Angeles home on April 28.

Incident details

Details about the alleged incident involving Weston

The alleged altercation between Weston and Fulton began as a verbal dispute before escalating into physical violence, reported TMZ. Emergency services were called to Fulton's residence, but she did not require hospitalization. Law enforcement is currently considering whether the case will be classified as felony battery or not. Despite the nature of the allegations, no arrests have been made as Weston had already left the scene when police arrived.

Fulton's response

Fulton refuted claims of physical altercation, sought privacy

Sources close to Fulton revealed that she had invited her son over to support him during an "emotional moment." However, Fulton has denied any claims of a physical altercation and has requested privacy during this time. Photographs taken on Sunday showed visible facial injuries while she was at a parking meter. The bruise under her eye was noticeable, alongside fading yellow marks on her cheeks and forehead.

Ongoing lawsuits

Legal battles continue between Weston and estranged wife

In recent developments, Fulton and Weston have been involved in legal disputes against Hila Arounian, his estranged wife. They accuse Arounian of embezzling $1,00,000 and filing a "fraudulent restraining order" to prevent them from seeing his twin daughters. Separate lawsuits filed in November 2023 allege that Arounian was emotionally abusive toward him, causing him to distance himself from his family. Additionally, Weston claims that Arounian exploited him while he was dealing with mental health issues.

Relationship

Fulton and Nicolas's relationship timeline

Per toofab, Fulton and Nicolas started dating in 1988 and their son Weston was born in 1990. However, they went their separate ways after his birth. "For 18 years, I raised Weston so Nicolas could go be Nicolas Cage, and go be a superstar, and he did. So I raised this boy, 24-7 we were glued to the hip," Fulton once said. Since 2021, Nicolas has been married to Riko Shibata.