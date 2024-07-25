In short Simplifying... In short Shabana Azmi, despite not having children, found joy in her relationships and continued her successful career in Hindi cinema.

Shabana Azmi on motherhood and choices

Shabana Azmi on not having kids, its impact on career

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Jul 25, 2024

What's the story In a candid conversation with Simi Grewal, Hindi cinema legend Shabana Azmi had once opened up about her inability to have children with lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar. Azmi had shared how this reality shaped her perspective on work and marriage. "Not being able to have children, in a sense, made the choices much easier because I could give so much more of my time because I think motherhood is very demanding," she'd said.

Family bonds

Azmi found fulfillment in relationships with stepchildren

Despite her inability to have kids, Azmi chose not to let it affect her happiness. "Once I realized I couldn't have kids, I didn't let it linger over and make me unhappy. I just packed my bags and carried on from there and was very grateful for many other things that I could do," she stated. Instead of adopting a child, Azmi found fulfillment in her close relationship with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Akhtar's children from his first marriage.

Career update

Meanwhile, Azmi continues to contribute to Hindi cinema

Despite personal challenges, Azmi's professional journey in Hindi cinema continues unabated. Known for her honesty about her personal life and remarkable performances, she remains a significant contributor to the industry. Having delivered astounding performances in recent films like Ghoomer and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, fans can look forward to seeing her next in Bun Tikki, where she will share screen space with Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol.