'JNU' has been postponed and will no longer release on April 5

Ravi Kishan's 'JNU' postponed; new date yet to be announced

By Tanvi Gupta 05:51 pm Apr 02, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Since its announcement, there has been considerable anticipation surrounding Vinay Sharma's forthcoming political drama, JNU: Jahangir National University. Initially scheduled for release on April 5, the film's premiere has encountered a setback. Mahakal Movies Private Limited recently disclosed a delay in its release, citing unforeseen technical challenges. However, the production house has reassured eager fans that a revised release date will be announced shortly.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The announcement of the delay comes at a time when the film is battling claims of being a right-wing propaganda movie. Its polarizing teaser further sparked widespread discussions. The film explores a contentious narrative revolving around ideological conflicts within an academic setting. Earlier, the makers released a poster depicting a saffron map of India with the question, "Can one educational university break the nation?"

Producer's insight

Producer Pratima Datta commented on the film's significance

Producer Pratima Datta emphasized the importance of JNU in portraying the perspectives and ideas of young scholars through a compelling cinematic experience. Despite the delay, Datta confirmed that the film's essence remains vital, conveyed through its powerful visuals and engaging storyline. The forthcoming film boasts an impressive ensemble cast comprising Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Sonali Segal.

Reaction

'It is going to be a massive flop...'

The film's title references Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been at the center of controversies for the past few years. Reacting to the postponement, a user commented on X, "Looks like this propaganda movie will now be released after the Lok Sabha elections." Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, "The makers know it will be a massive flop, so they decided to postpone it."

Propaganda

When 'JNU's poster/teaser triggered uproar on social media

Set against the backdrop of nationalist politics and student activism, the film pledges to explore intricate themes, urging viewers to engage with thought-provoking narratives. Following the teaser release, several netizens labeled the film "propaganda." One user critiqued, "Ten years ago the easiest way to get to the box office was to convince Salman to take his shirt off, now it's hiring the same graphic designer for poorly written right-wing propaganda."