Next Article

Malayalam film 'Premalu' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12

OTT: Malayalam film 'Premalu' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

By Tanvi Gupta 05:32 pm Apr 02, 202405:32 pm

What's the story The Malayalam film industry started 2024 with the successful romantic comedy-drama Premalu, starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen. The film, which has made a significant impact at the box office, is now set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 12. The official announcement was made via social media with the caption, "The love story goes viral! #Premalu will be streaming from April 12th, only on Disney+ Hotstar, (sic)."

OTT release

'Premalu' OTT release timed with Vishu celebrations

The much-awaited OTT release of Premalu is set to coincide with the Vishu (Malayali New Year in Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and Mahe of India) weekend celebrations. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages from midnight on April 12. However, details about the Hindi and Kannada versions are yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an update.

Film synopsis

'Premalu' plot and initial release details

Premalu narrates the story of Sachin Santhosh, played by Naslen, who becomes estranged from his family after his graduation due to personal issues. Despite his dreams of going abroad, misunderstandings lead him to enroll in GATE tuition classes in Hyderabad where he meets and falls for Reenu, portrayed by Baiju. Directed by Girish AD, the film originally hit the screens on February 9.

Production details

It stands as the second highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024

In addition to Naslen and Baiju, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and Mathew Thomas in an extended cameo role. Despite being made on a shoestring budget of less than ₹4cr, the film emerged as a box office juggernaut, joining the exclusive ₹100cr club. It now stands as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever and the second highest of 2024.

Success

'Premalu' also won over Telugu and Tamil audience

Following its initial release, Premalu was dubbed into Telugu after SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya acquired the rights and released it in theaters last month on March 9. The film's blend of romance and comedy, coupled with impressive technical aspects, won over Telugu audiences. After receiving widespread praise, the romantic comedy was released in Tamil under Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies banner on March 15.