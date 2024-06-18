In brief Simplifying... In brief The much-awaited trailer for 'Mirzapur' Season 3, revolving around mafia businessman Akhandanand Tripathi, is set to release on June 20.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 trailer to release on June 20

By Isha Sharma 10:37 am Jun 18, 202410:37 am

What's the story At long last! Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the popular series Mirzapur, has announced that the much-anticipated trailer for its third season will be released on June 20. The upcoming season of this hit Amazon Prime Video series is slated to premiere on July 5. The teaser released earlier hinted at an intense season ahead with the phrase "Jungle mein bhaukaal machne wala hai," loosely translating to "There is going to be chaos in the forest."

Plot details

'Mirzapur' Season 3 continues to revolve around mafia businessman

The third installment of Mirzapur continues the narrative around a businessman, Akhandanand Tripathi, deeply involved in the mafia and dominating the carpet export scene in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The creators have promised a gripping storyline and intense drama, which has been a hallmark of the series since its debut in 2018. Excel Entertainment announced the trailer's release date on social media with a striking poster that captures the essence of the lead characters.

Expectations

The ensemble cast returning for the show

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and produced by Excel Entertainment, the third season of Mirzapur is expected to escalate the intensity compared to its predecessors. The upcoming season is anticipated to be filled with thrilling twists that add to fans' excitement. The ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.