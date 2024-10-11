Summarize Simplifying... In short Raj Kundra and Shetty Kundra have been granted temporary relief from an eviction notice linked to a money laundering case.

The Bombay High Court has paused the eviction process until the couple files their stay application.

The couple has been cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a Ponzi scheme, and the eviction notice won't be acted upon until they apply for a stay on eviction.

Kundra shared a cryptic message on Twitter

Raj Kundra reacts after interim relief in ED eviction notice

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:23 pm Oct 11, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Businessman Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, shared a cryptic message on X/Twitter recently after the Bombay High Court temporarily stayed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s eviction notices. The couple was ordered to vacate their properties in Mumbai and Pune in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. "For the two men that tried to tarnish my reputation and bring me down. I forgive you," he wrote.

Legal challenge

Kundra and Shetty Kundra challenged ED's eviction notice

Kundra and Shetty Kundra had challenged the ED's eviction notice, which was related to a suspected money laundering case. The Bombay HC thereafter stayed the eviction process on Thursday, till Kundra and Shetty Kundra filed their stay application. In his tweet, Kundra wrote, "I forgive you, but let me remind you—it's not easy to break someone who stands on the foundation of truth and courage! The light of honesty always prevails."

Twitter Post

Read his tweet here

Ongoing probe

ED's investigation and the couple's cooperation

The ED had launched an investigation into Amit Bharadwaj's involvement in a Ponzi scheme in 2018. While Kundra and Shetty Kundra weren't named in the beginning, they were told in April that their assets were being provisionally attached. The couple has claimed they have fully cooperated with the ED during the investigation, with Kundra appearing at multiple summons and Shetty Kundra submitting required documents through her authorized representative.

Eviction details

Details of the eviction notice and court proceedings

The eviction notice, dated September 27, asked Kundra and Shetty Kundra to vacate their Juhu residence and Pune bungalow within 10 days. A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice PK Chavan issued a notice to the ED on Monday (October 7) and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday (October 10). The ED's counsel said the eviction notices won't be executed until Kundra and Shetty Kundra move an application for stay before the Appellate Authority.

Legal proceedings

Court's directive and ED's stance on eviction notices

The court directed the celebrity couple to file their stay application. If the order goes against them, they will be given another two-week protection from any action. During the hearing, ED's special counsel Satya Prakash said the agency won't act on the eviction notices until Kundra and Shetty Kundra move PMLA's Appellate Tribunal for a stay on eviction.

Legal stance

ED's action was in accordance with PMLA provisions

Prakash told the court the agency's action was in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He also added that according to Section 8 (4) of PMLA, once a provisional attachment order (PAO) is confirmed by an Adjudicating Authority, the ED should take possession of the attached property/asset immediately. Hence, its action was as per the law.