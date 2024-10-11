Raj Kundra reacts after interim relief in ED eviction notice
Businessman Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, shared a cryptic message on X/Twitter recently after the Bombay High Court temporarily stayed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s eviction notices. The couple was ordered to vacate their properties in Mumbai and Pune in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. "For the two men that tried to tarnish my reputation and bring me down. I forgive you," he wrote.
Kundra and Shetty Kundra challenged ED's eviction notice
Kundra and Shetty Kundra had challenged the ED's eviction notice, which was related to a suspected money laundering case. The Bombay HC thereafter stayed the eviction process on Thursday, till Kundra and Shetty Kundra filed their stay application. In his tweet, Kundra wrote, "I forgive you, but let me remind you—it's not easy to break someone who stands on the foundation of truth and courage! The light of honesty always prevails."
ED's investigation and the couple's cooperation
The ED had launched an investigation into Amit Bharadwaj's involvement in a Ponzi scheme in 2018. While Kundra and Shetty Kundra weren't named in the beginning, they were told in April that their assets were being provisionally attached. The couple has claimed they have fully cooperated with the ED during the investigation, with Kundra appearing at multiple summons and Shetty Kundra submitting required documents through her authorized representative.
Details of the eviction notice and court proceedings
The eviction notice, dated September 27, asked Kundra and Shetty Kundra to vacate their Juhu residence and Pune bungalow within 10 days. A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice PK Chavan issued a notice to the ED on Monday (October 7) and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday (October 10). The ED's counsel said the eviction notices won't be executed until Kundra and Shetty Kundra move an application for stay before the Appellate Authority.
Court's directive and ED's stance on eviction notices
The court directed the celebrity couple to file their stay application. If the order goes against them, they will be given another two-week protection from any action. During the hearing, ED's special counsel Satya Prakash said the agency won't act on the eviction notices until Kundra and Shetty Kundra move PMLA's Appellate Tribunal for a stay on eviction.
ED's action was in accordance with PMLA provisions
Prakash told the court the agency's action was in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He also added that according to Section 8 (4) of PMLA, once a provisional attachment order (PAO) is confirmed by an Adjudicating Authority, the ED should take possession of the attached property/asset immediately. Hence, its action was as per the law.