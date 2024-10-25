Summarize Simplifying... In short In a strategic move to dominate the Diwali box office, distributor Anil Thadani has secured prime time slots for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (BB3) in 35 single-screen theaters in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, giving it preference over 'Singham Again'.

This comes after T-Series, the production house behind BB3, sought intervention from the Competition Commission of India for a fair screen allocation.

However, the 'Singham Again' team is not backing down, making lucrative deals to secure single-screen theaters.

Both films are set to release on November 1, promising an exciting box office clash. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to release on Diwali 2024

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' vs 'Singham Again': Kartik-starrer wins first round

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:49 pm Oct 25, 202402:49 pm

What's the story The upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri will release in theaters during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will be clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again at the box office. Both movies are vying for maximum screens across India. But, as per Bollywood Hungama's Friday report, BB3 has already scored a major win in the first round of this "showcasing battle."

Strategic win

'BB3' secures prime time slots in 35 single screens

In a strategic move, distributor Anil Thadani has booked prime time slots for BB3 in 35 single-screen theaters in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A senior trade person told Bollywood Hungama that these theaters have agreed to give preference to BB3 over Singham Again in a ratio of 3:2. "Their support is extending to the extent of 100% showcasing too for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 if team Singham Again doesn't agree on this showcasing plan," the source added.

What they said

'Diwali is all about entertainment and audience step out...'

The trade source further stated, "Diwali is all about entertainment and audience step out to watch the film that has maximum showcasing. The idea is to ensure that BB3 reaches out to every strata of audiences, and by securing prime-time shows in single screens, Thadani has given a message loud and clear - single screens are with us."

Legal action

T-Series seeks CCI intervention in screen allocation dispute

Earlier, T-Series, the production house backing BB3, had approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking intervention in the screen allocation dispute. They sought a 50-50 split of screens in most major theaters across India. This move came after Singham Again makers allegedly tried to secure over 60% of shows on PVR Inox and dominate single-screen theaters.

Other side

'Singham Again' team is also fighting back

The trade source further revealed, "Thadani and his team are on their toes and are on the verge of getting many single screens. However, Singham Again team is also fighting back by making lucrative deals for Single Screen owners. While the odds are favoring BB3 at the moment, it won't take time for the scenario to change."

Upcoming releases

'BB3' and 'Singham Again' set for Diwali release

Both BB3 and Singham Again are set to hit theaters on November 1, hoping to make the most of the Diwali holiday. Even with their star-studded casts, strong word-of-mouth is essential for their success. It'll be interesting to see which film wins over audiences in this much-awaited box office clash.