SSR case: SC cancels CBI lookout notice against Rhea Chakraborty
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the Maharashtra government challenging a Bombay High Court order. The order had quashed look-out circulars against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, and brother Showik. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued the circulars in connection with the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Chakraborty's recent revelations about her time in jail
Recently, Chakraborty opened up about her time in jail after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case connected to Rajput's death. She was arrested on September 8, 2020. Speaking on Karishma Mehta's podcast, she said each day in prison felt like a year and spoke about the deep depression she suffered. "There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now," she said.
Rajput's death sparked nationwide investigations and debates
Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His death sparked investigations by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police on his father Krishna Kishore Singh's complaint. The actor had shot to fame with television shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ektaa Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta before making his foray into Bollywood with hits like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara.