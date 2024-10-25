Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has cancelled the CBI lookout notice against Rhea Chakraborty, who recently shared her jail experience following her arrest in a drug-related case tied to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Chakraborty described her time in jail as deeply depressing, with each day feeling like a year.

Rajput, a popular actor known for his roles in TV shows and Bollywood films, was found dead in his apartment in June 2020, sparking nationwide investigations.

SC dismisses Maharashtra's appeal against HC order

SSR case: SC cancels CBI lookout notice against Rhea Chakraborty

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:14 pm Oct 25, 202404:14 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the Maharashtra government challenging a Bombay High Court order. The order had quashed look-out circulars against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, and brother Showik. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued the circulars in connection with the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Jail experience

Chakraborty's recent revelations about her time in jail

Recently, Chakraborty opened up about her time in jail after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case connected to Rajput's death. She was arrested on September 8, 2020. Speaking on Karishma Mehta's podcast, she said each day in prison felt like a year and spoke about the deep depression she suffered. "There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now," she said.

Case background

Rajput's death sparked nationwide investigations and debates

Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His death sparked investigations by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police on his father Krishna Kishore Singh's complaint. The actor had shot to fame with television shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ektaa Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta before making his foray into Bollywood with hits like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara.