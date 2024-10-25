Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan has teased his new film, 'I Want To Talk', directed by award-winning filmmaker Sircar, known for hits like 'Vicky Donor' and 'Piku'.

In addition to this intriguing project, Bachchan is also preparing for 'Housefull 5', set to release in June 2025, and is rumored to join Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'King'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'I Want To Talk' releases on November 22

Abhishek reveals surgery scars in 'I Want To Talk' poster

By Tanvi Gupta 01:44 pm Oct 25, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan has released the poster of his upcoming movie, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The poster, which was released on Friday, shows Bachchan in a long coat and cartoon-printed pants one wears at home. Notably, for the first time in his career, he is seen flaunting a pot belly with surgery marks on it. The movie releases worldwide on November 22.

Teaser release

Bachchan shared the film's teaser and insights on social media

Earlier this week, Bachchan shared a teaser of I Want To Talk on his official X/Twitter page. The teaser featured a bobblehead with Bachchan's face placed on a dashboard, clad in just khaki shorts and black shoes. His voice was heard in the background saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Director's profile

'I Want to Talk' is a product of Sircar

Sircar, the director of I Want To Talk, is known for his award-winning films including Vicky Donor, Piku, Pink, October, and Madras Cafe. His last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning film Sardar Udham (2021), featuring Vicky Kaushal. The movie is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Described as a heartwarming tale, the movie aims to celebrate life amid the chaos and calm that life brings.

Future ventures

Bachchan's upcoming projects include 'Housefull 5' and 'King'

Beyond I Want To Talk, Bachchan is also gearing up for his next release, Housefull 5, which will be released on June 6, 2025. The film has a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. There are also rumors of Bachchan teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in their upcoming film King where he will reportedly play the antagonist.