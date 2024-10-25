Summarize Simplifying... In short Onir's upcoming film, 'We Are Faheem & Karun', set in the scenic Gurez Valley, explores a queer love story amidst political and social unrest.

The film, backed by Deepa Mehta, features dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu for cultural authenticity, and follows the lives of a Kerala security guard and a Kashmiri student.

Mehta praises the film for its profound themes of love, friendship, and the human impact of geopolitical conflicts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'We Are Faheem & Karun' is set in Kashmir

Deepa Mehta to back Onir's queer love story

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:01 pm Oct 25, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta has collaborated with director Onir for his upcoming feature film, We Are Faheem & Karun. The film is a poignant queer love story set in the beautiful yet troubled region of Gurez, Kashmir. It seeks to explore themes of "love, identity, and resilience" within Kashmir's unique socio-political context.

Director's insight

Onir's film explores human emotions amid turmoil

Onir, who is known for his National Award-winning film I Am, opened up about the upcoming project. He said in a statement, "This is not just a love story; it is a narrative about the complexities of human emotions amidst political and social turmoil." "Through Karun and Faheem, I wanted to explore the courage it takes to love in a world filled with uncertainty."

Cultural authenticity

'We Are Faheem & Karun' offers authentic cultural experience

Set and shot entirely in the picturesque Gurez Valley, the film has dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu. This is done to give an authentic cultural experience on screen. The story follows Karun, a security guard from Kerala posted at a construction site, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student. Their journey sensitively touches upon love, friendship, and the deep impact of geopolitical conflicts on lives.

Mehta's perspective

Mehta expressed admiration for 'We are Faheem & Karun'

Mehta praised the film, saying, "The film, We Are Faheem & Karun, is incredible. Its themes of love, friendship, and duty are profound and universal." She stressed the need to showcase "the heartbreak and humanity in geopolitical conflicts." The movie is the first part of Onir's planned sequel to his critically acclaimed anthology I AM.