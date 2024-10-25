Summarize Simplifying... In short Digital star Wamiqa Gabbi is set to make her mark in the film world with Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'.

The film, which also features two other female actors, promises a unique dynamic between Gabbi and Kumar.

Before starting 'Bhooth Bangla', Kumar will complete a major schedule for his upcoming comedy 'Housefull 5' and will also shoot for 'Welcome To The Jungle', due for release in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wamiqa Gabbi reportedly joins 'Bhooth Bangla' cast

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:18 pm Oct 25, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been doing some amazing work in the OTT space, has been roped in as one of the three female leads in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, reportedly. The film will reunite actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in pivotal roles. The film will go on floors in January 2025 and is slated for a Q4 release.

Role anticipation

Gabbi's role in 'Bhooth Bangla' expected to evoke laughter

An insider told Pinkvilla, "Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work on the digital world, and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla." "She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema-going audience," the source added.

Character dynamics

Film will feature two more female actor: Report

The insider further revealed that Kumar and Gabbi will share a unique dynamic in Bhooth Bangla, details of which remain confidential. "Apart from Wamiqa, the film will feature two more female actors. It's a comic caper with horror elements, and three girls in the same house, alongside a mad ensemble comprising of Rawal, Yadav, and Asrani among others." "More casting of Bhooth Bangla is underway," they added.

Upcoming projects

Kumar's busy schedule before 'Bhooth Bangla' commences

Before diving into Bhooth Bangla, Kumar will wrap up a major schedule of his highly-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 in Mumbai. Per media reports, this new schedule, which starts in the first week of November, will continue for almost 50 days. Apart from these two films, Kumar will also shoot for Welcome To The Jungle, which is scheduled to release by the end of 2025.