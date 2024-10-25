Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, actor NT Ramaswamy was slapped by a woman in a theater for his villainous role in the film 'Love Reddy'.

The woman, upset with his character's actions, was escorted out while Ramaswamy remained composed.

Despite the incident, 'Love Reddy', a unique Telugu love story, continues to win audience hearts since its release on October 18. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NT Ramaswamy was slapped by a female fan

Woman slaps actor NT Ramaswamy in theater for playing villain

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Oct 25, 202406:00 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, legendary actor NT Ramaswamy was slapped by a female fan during the screening of the film Love Reddy in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the fan was offended by his negative character in the movie. The incident happened post-screening when the cast and crew were mingling with the audience. The woman rushed to the stage, slapped Ramaswamy, and held him by his collar, before being stopped by security personnel.

Role resentment

Fan's anger stemmed from Ramaswamy's on-screen actions

Reportedly, the woman was upset with Ramaswamy for his role in Love Reddy—which involved creating conflict between the lead couple played by Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishaveni. She vocally questioned the actor about his decision to play such a character. Visibly shaken by the sudden attack, Ramaswamy managed to keep his cool. His co-stars and theater guards quickly intervened to defuse the situation and ensure his safety. The woman was escorted out of the premises as theater-goers watched in astonishment.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral video

Film success

'Love Reddy' continues to receive positive audience response

Despite the incident, Love Reddy continues to receive positive responses from audiences. The film, which was released on October 18, is a small-budget Telugu movie that has won many hearts with its fresh pairing and unique plotline. Written and directed by Smaran Reddy and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it gives a new perspective to traditional love stories through the character of Narayana Reddy.