Woman slaps actor NT Ramaswamy in theater for playing villain
In a shocking incident, legendary actor NT Ramaswamy was slapped by a female fan during the screening of the film Love Reddy in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the fan was offended by his negative character in the movie. The incident happened post-screening when the cast and crew were mingling with the audience. The woman rushed to the stage, slapped Ramaswamy, and held him by his collar, before being stopped by security personnel.
Fan's anger stemmed from Ramaswamy's on-screen actions
Reportedly, the woman was upset with Ramaswamy for his role in Love Reddy—which involved creating conflict between the lead couple played by Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishaveni. She vocally questioned the actor about his decision to play such a character. Visibly shaken by the sudden attack, Ramaswamy managed to keep his cool. His co-stars and theater guards quickly intervened to defuse the situation and ensure his safety. The woman was escorted out of the premises as theater-goers watched in astonishment.
'Love Reddy' continues to receive positive audience response
Despite the incident, Love Reddy continues to receive positive responses from audiences. The film, which was released on October 18, is a small-budget Telugu movie that has won many hearts with its fresh pairing and unique plotline. Written and directed by Smaran Reddy and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it gives a new perspective to traditional love stories through the character of Narayana Reddy.