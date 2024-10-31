Summarize Simplifying... In short The third installment of the 'HIT' franchise, 'HIT 3', starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, is set to release on May 1, 2025.

Nani's 'HIT 3' to release in 2025

'HIT 3': Nani promises explosive action in Diwali special poster

By Isha Sharma 01:46 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story Telugu actor Nani, riding high on successful films like Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is now working on HIT: The Third Case. The film is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni's Wall Poster Cinema and Nani's Unanimous Productions. On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Nani in action against villains with the tagline "Ignite Justice This Diwali."

'HIT 3' features Srinidhi Shetty and a high-profile technical team

The lead female actor in HIT: The Third Case is Srinidhi Shetty, best known for her role in KGF. The film's cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese while the music is by Mickey J Meyer. The first film in the franchise was headlined by Vishwak Sen, while the second starred Adivi Sesh. HIT 3 will be released on May 1, 2025.

Know more about the 'HIT' franchise

In this film, Nani will be seen as Arjun Sarkaar—an aggressive police officer with shades of grey. The HIT franchise began in 2020 with HIT: The First Case, and a successful sequel, HIT: The Second Case, was released in 2022. Both films are available on Amazon Prime Video. The first part also spawned a Hindi remake in 2022, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.