'Knives Out 3' is set for 2025 release

'Knives Out 3': Daniel Craig has this request for Netflix

What's the story Daniel Craig, the star of the popular Knives Out series, wants the upcoming sequel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to enjoy a long theatrical run. Speaking to Variety, he said, "Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it." He added that fans he meets are excited to watch the film in cinemas with their families. Craig has openly discussed being unhappy with the previous movie's theatrical window.

Series evolution

'Knives Out' series: A journey from surprise hit to Netflix

The Knives Out series, led by writer-director Rian Johnson, hit theaters in 2019. Despite a star-studded cast featuring Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ana de Armas, the film surprised everyone. It grossed $313 million on a reported budget of just $40 million and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This prompted a bidding war among distributors for more entries in the series, which Netflix won.

Release approach

Netflix's strategy for 'Knives Out' sequels and theatrical releases

Netflix struck a deal with Johnson to develop two more entries in the Knives Out series. The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, received a week-long run at 600 theaters—the widest release for a Netflix original to date. However, it is still unclear if Netflix plans to repeat this strategy for Wake Up Dead Man. The streaming giant usually reserves theatrical screenings for film festivals or limited-time engagements.

Star-studded sequel

'Wake Up Dead Man' to feature an ensemble cast

Even director Johnson wasn't satisfied with the big-screen time limit. Hopefully, things will be better this time around. The upcoming sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, features a star-studded cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. The film will be released in 2025. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for updates on its debut.