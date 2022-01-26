Entertainment

'Red One': Chris Evans leading action-adventure comedy with Dwayne Johnson

'Red One': Chris Evans leading action-adventure comedy with Dwayne Johnson

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 12:28 am 2 min read

Chris Evans will soon star opposite Dwayne Johnson in holiday offering

Hollywood star Chris Evans has finalized his next project as per reports. After retiring from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans will now be trying out action again for Amazon Studios. Reportedly, the actor will star in a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy," along with Dwayne Johnson. This holiday event venture has been tentatively titled Red One, with the production set to begin this year.

Details Jake Kasdan of 'Jumanji' franchise is the director

According to a report by Deadline, makers are planning on creating a new cinematic universe within the holiday genre. And the plot will be based on a story by Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production Hiram Garcia. Jake Kasdan of the Jumanji franchise will be the movie's director, with Chris Morgan (Furious 7, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw) penning the screenplay.

Information Johnson had announced his association back in June

Kasdan will also be producing the venture under his banner, The Detective Agency along with Melvin Mar. Sky Salem Robinson with Morgan for Chris Morgan Productions and Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions will be the co-producers. While the details about the plot are still unclear, Johnson's involvement with the title had become clear in June last year.

Expectations Is a franchise coming up? There certainly is scope

With Red One, Johnson would be reuniting with Morgan after Hobbs & Shaw, and Kasdan after the Jumanji films, Welcome to the Jungle, and The Next Level. Moreover, a press release had described the project as "a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses." Therefore, a franchise might get set up.

Work Evans will be soon seen in 'The Gray Man'

Marketed to be a 2023 Holiday release, this upcoming project will mark the first time Evans and Johnson will be headlining a film. Coming to The Losers star, he will be next seen in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, and voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear. Meanwhile, The Rock is basking in the success of another action-adventure drama, Netflix's Red Notice.