Kajol's 'Maa' to get more action scenes—thanks to Ajay Devgn!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:59 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn, the producer of the upcoming horror film Maa, has proposed to add more action sequences to the movie. The decision was reportedly taken after he watched early footage of the film, which features his wife Kajol in her first horror role. Despite reports in May claiming that filming had wrapped, director Vishal Furia is now gearing up for a five-day shoot in Mumbai next month to make these changes.

Producer's role

Devgn's creative involvement in 'Maa' from concept to production

Devgn has been hands-on with Maa since the beginning, with a source saying, "Writer Saiwyn Quadras had pitched the concept to Ajay, who liked it and set things into motion." After watching a rough cut of the upcoming movie, Devgn suggested changes to improve the narrative. "Ajay gave him (Furia) a few inputs to enhance the narrative," revealed an insider to Mid-Day.

Narrative balance

'Maa' to balance emotion and action in narrative

Set in Chandanpur, West Bengal, Maa is reportedly about a mother's fight to protect her daughter from a supernatural force. Devgn thinks the film could use more emotional depth and suggested adding "some emotional moments" to make the audience connect more with the mother-daughter story. He also suggested a few more action sequences which Furia readily agreed to add.

Action enhancement

Action director RP Yadav to elevate 'Maa's action quotient

Action director RP Yadav, who has worked with Devgn on Tanhaji and Shaitaan, has been assigned the job of making the action in Maa more appealing. A source said, "Since Maa is an emotion-driven story at its crux, the action needs to be contextual and realistic." Keeping this in mind, Yadav and Furia are currently designing the new sequences.