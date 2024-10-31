'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun-Rashmika's chemistry in new poster is unmissable
The makers of the much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, have released a new poster on the occasion of Diwali, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The poster depicts their characters, Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, as a married couple madly in love. This promotional strategy has successfully increased fan excitement ahead of the film's theatrical release on December 5.
Mandanna unveiled the first look of her character Srivalli
Mandanna recently unveiled the first look of her character Srivalli in a new poster. In this poster, Arjun, who plays her husband Pushpa Raj, can be seen gazing at her passionately. The chemistry between the actors is palpable and has already captivated audiences. Along with the post, Mandanna wrote a note wishing everyone a Happy Diwali and announcing the worldwide release date of their film.
Take a look at the poster here
'Pushpa 2' release date advanced, stirring excitement
Originally slated to release on December 6, the makers of Pushpa 2 recently decided to advance it by a day. The film continues to make waves online with regular updates and new details from the makers. A sequel to the blockbuster 2021 film, it will see Arjun, Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in a new context and storyline.
'Pushpa 2' may feature a special appearance by Shraddha Kapoor
Reports also suggest that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor might make a special appearance in Pushpa 2 for a dance sequence. Moreover, during a press meeting, the makers addressed speculation about a third installment of the film. The producers confirmed that a third part is likely and hints will be left in the ending of Pushpa 2 itself.