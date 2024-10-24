Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa 2', is set to hit Indian screens on December 5, following its international premiere on December 4.

'Pushpa 2' to release on December 5, 2024

It's official! 'Pushpa 2' release date advanced to December 5

By Isha Sharma 03:06 pm Oct 24, 202403:06 pm

What's the story The makers of the much-awaited film Pushpa 2, led by Allu Arjun, have announced a change in its release date. At a press conference on Thursday, producers Ravi and Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that the film will now release in theaters on December 5, 2024. The decision marks an advancement from its previously scheduled release of December 6, 2024. The film is directed by Sukumar.

'Pushpa 2' to premiere overseas on December 4

Along with the domestic release, the makers also announced an overseas premiere of Pushpa 2. The grand international debut will take place on December 4, a day before its Indian release. The announcement was made during a press meet attended by the producers and distributors of the movie.

The makers also released a new poster on Thursday

'Pushpa 2' team confident about setting new records

Meanwhile, the distributors of Pushpa 2 have said that they are confident that the film will break all records, across all areas. This sequel sees Arjun reprising his title role along with Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil also reprises his role from Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The music of this much-awaited film is given by Devi Sri Prasad. Although a direct clash has been averted, Pushpa 2 will still battle it out with Vicky Kaushal-Mandanna's Chhaava, releasing on December 6.