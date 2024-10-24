Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistani model and engineer, Michael, faced backlash and was forced to delete her bikini video from Instagram, sparking debates about conservative moral policing.

Despite her academic background, Michael gained popularity as a social media influencer and has represented Pakistan at international events like Cannes Fashion Week.

She has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in movies and TV shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Roma Michael has deleted her bikini video

Massive trolling forces Pakistani model to delete her bikini video

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 pm Oct 24, 202403:00 pm

What's the story A video of Pakistani model and actor, Roma Michael, competing in the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant has triggered a controversy. The clip featured her confidently strutting down the runway in a bikini. However, only hours after posting it on Instagram, she deleted it from her profile. This sudden deletion prompted speculation that she may have been targeted with inappropriate and hateful comments by users in Pakistan.

Reactions

Internet users voiced concerns over Michael's video removal

The deletion of Michael's bikini video from Instagram triggered a storm of reactions online. Many were concerned that she may have been a victim of conservative moral policing in Pakistan, compelling her to delete the video. One user wrote, "She participated at the Miss World Grand Show. She deleted this video from Instagram coz Pakistani people started threatening & abusing her for ruining the name of Pakistan."

Career

Michael's background and rise to fame

Professionally, Michael is an engineer. She completed her Bachelor in Technology from the University of South Asia. However, despite her academic background, she became a successful model and actor in Lahore. She rose to fame on Instagram as a social media influencer, with over 76K followers. She has won titles such as Miss Grand Pakistan 2024 and Miss Charm Pakistan 2023.

Achievements

Michael's foray into entertainment and international representation

Apart from her modeling career, Michael has also made a mark in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in movies like Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, and TV shows like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo. Her fame goes beyond the borders of Pakistan, having represented the country at esteemed international events like Cannes Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Show.