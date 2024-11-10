Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera' has raked in nearly ₹19cr in its first 10 days, with the highest audience turnout during night shows. Despite mixed reviews, the film's success hinges on its weekend performance.

Kannada superhero film 'Bagheera' collects nearly ₹19cr in 10 days

By Isha Sharma 12:39 pm Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Sriimurali's latest actioner, Bagheera, is having a tough time at the box office. The movie has earned around ₹18.23cr in its first 10 days of release. Although the collections saw a slight spike on day 10 (Saturday) to ₹1.1cr from Friday's ₹63L, the film's overall performance is still underwhelming. The movie was written by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri.

Performance analysis

'Bagheera' occupancy rates and weekend expectations

On Saturday, November 9, Bagheera had an overall occupancy of 31%. The morning shows witnessed a 14.02% occupancy, which increased to 35.64% for afternoon shows and further to 32.81% for evening shows. The night shows saw the highest occupancy at 41.91%. Despite these numbers, the film's box office fate now largely depends on its weekend performance with hopes of a major spike in collections.

Critical reception

'Bagheera' received mixed reviews amid box office struggle

The film has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While Sriimurali's performance in this superhero flick has been lauded, some narrative choices have been criticized. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rukmini Vasanth, and Achyuth Kumar. It is likely to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.