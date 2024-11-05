Summarize Simplifying... In short The horror film 'Smile 2' uses a unique marketing strategy where viewers can watch a 7-minute clip for free, but only if they keep smiling.

The film's webpage uses advanced technology to detect smiles, turning the screen red and then black with a warning if the viewer stops smiling.

This innovative approach is part of a trend in Hollywood to use unconventional marketing tactics, as seen with Paramount's previous campaigns.

'Smile 2' was released in theaters on October 18

Watch 7-minutes of 'Smile 2' free—but a creepy condition applies

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:11 am Nov 05, 202411:11 am

What's the story In a first, Paramount has launched an innovative marketing campaign for its new horror film, Smile 2. The studio is giving away a free seven-minute excerpt of the movie online, but there's a catch: you have to keep smiling for the entire duration. This unique strategy was unveiled for Halloween and requires users to grant camera access after age verification. Are you ready to smile?

'Keep smiling': Paramount's smile-detection technology

The webpage for the Smile 2 clip employs advanced technology to detect viewers' smiles. When a viewer smiles, their image is highlighted in green. However, if they stop smiling, the screen quickly changes to a red outline and then goes black with a message that ominously states "Keep Smiling." This way, the feature ensures that viewers cannot cheat the system by not smiling while watching the clip.

'Smile 2': A closer look at the horror film

Smile 2, which was released on October 18, stars Naomi Scott as a pop star with a troubled past who is haunted by a sinister entity. Lukas Gage, Ray Nicholson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, among others also star in the film. It has been one of the biggest horror hits of the year in the US and recently crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Paramount's history of unconventional marketing campaigns

This isn't the first time Paramount has used bizarre marketing tactics. The studio had once staged a viral PR campaign where actors flashed wide smiles at MLB games, shocking fans and ESPN commentators alike. Likewise, 20th Century Studios had launched a New York City campaign with actors wearing facehuggers to promote Alien: Romulus. These tactics show how Hollywood's approach to film promotion is changing.