In short Simplifying... In short Manhattanhenge, a unique solar event where the sun aligns with New York City's grid, is a spectacle that draws both locals and tourists.

The best views are from the city's main east-west streets, particularly 42nd Street.

This phenomenon isn't exclusive to NYC, with similar events occurring in cities like Chicago, Strasbourg, Toronto, and Milton Keynes, each with their own unique views and timings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New York City's annual solar phenomenon: Everything to know

By Simran Jeet 04:50 pm Jul 12, 202404:50 pm

What's the story New York City shares a unique solar phenomenon with Stonehenge, a 5,000-year-old structure in England. This event, known as the "Manhattanhenge effect," occurs when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the Manhattan street grid. The American Museum of Natural History states that this alignment creates a radiant glow across Manhattan, illuminating both sides of every cross street on the borough's grid. The term "Manhattanhenge" was first coined by Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist at the museum and native New Yorker.

Grid alignment

The origins and calculations of Manhattanhenge

The "Manhattanhenge effect" is made possible by the Commissioners' Plan of 1811, which established the rectangular grid plan of streets in Manhattan. According to Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History, a bull's-eye for the sun was created "as soon as they laid down the grid of Manhattan." This alignment allows for a spectacular display on four specific days each year—two in May and two in July—when New York City is bathed in golden hour light.

Astronomical reminder

Manhattanhenge: A spectacle of light and learning

Faherty describes Manhattanhenge as "a reminder that we live on a tilted, spinning rock moving swiftly through space in orbit around the sun." Despite clouds obscuring the sunset in May, the top half of the sun aligned with the city grid on May 28, while the full sun shone bright on May 29. For July, Faherty announced two dates and times: 8.21pm, July 12 (full sun) and 8.21pm, July 13 (half sun).

Tourist attraction

Manhattanhenge: A citywide attraction and viewing spots

According to Olivia Costas, an employee at a local restaurant, the annual event attracts tourists and locals who fill the streets of Manhattan, seeking the best view of the setting sun. The best views can be found from Manhattan's main east/west thoroughfares, with 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Streets offering prime spots. Faherty recommends 42nd Street as her "mecca of Manhattanhenge."

Global phenomena

Manhattanhenge: A unique phenomenon shared globally

Manhattanhenge is not unique to New York City; other cities with a uniform street grid and an unhindered view of the horizon also experience similar events. These include Chicagohenge (during the equinoxes), Strasbourghenge (sun aligning with the cathedral spire in October), Torontohenge (on February 16 and October 25), and Milton Keynes-henge (framing the rising sun on the June solstice). However, Manhattanhenge stands out due to its sky-kissing skyscrapers against a supremely clear horizon provided by the Hudson river.