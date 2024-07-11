In short Simplifying... In short Mexico City's airport has been crowned the most sleep-friendly in North America, with LA's LAX and NYC's JFK trailing behind.

Delta has launched a luxurious lounge at JFK, while Istanbul Airport offers free nap zones and Dallas Fort Worth has themed relaxation zones.

Delta has launched a luxurious lounge at JFK, while Istanbul Airport offers free nap zones and Dallas Fort Worth has themed relaxation zones.

For a fee, Singapore Changi Airport provides extensive snoozing amenities, including a dedicated Snooze Lounge and free movie theaters.

Mexico City's airport named the most sleep-friendly in North America

By Simran Jeet 03:06 pm Jul 11, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) in Mexico City has been declared the most sleep-friendly airport in North America, according to a study by CPAP.com. The ranking considered factors such as the availability of massage chairs, lounges, armrest-free benches, and 24-hour food outlets. MEX offers travelers 19 all-night dining options, 14 lounges, shower facilities, and six massage chair areas.

Sleep capsules

MEX airport offers unique sleeping capsules for travelers

MEX airport stands out with its private sleeping capsules, providing a unique rest environment for travelers. These capsules are equipped with TVs, charging ports, dimmable blue relaxation light, and dimmable white mirror light. They also include a memory foam pillow and mattress covered with hospital-grade disposable sheets and duvet covers. Four of the airport's lounges are open 24/7, further enhancing its sleep-friendly status.

Runner-ups

LAX and JFK follow MEX in sleep-friendly airport rankings

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) were ranked second and third respectively in the sleep-friendly airport study. LAX boasts three 24-hour dining options, two massage chair areas, and 24 lounges. JFK offers the most lounges with 30 across its five terminals, two 24-hour food options, five massage chair areas, a shower facility and a Minute Suites location for private sleep sessions.

Luxury lounge

Delta launches luxurious lounge at JFK Airport

This summer, Delta introduced its most luxurious lounge at JFK, featuring fine dining, massages and showers in the new "Sky Club." However, access to this exclusive lounge is limited to members of the invite-only "360" club or passengers who purchase tickets for Delta One service. The premium cabin service offers lie-flat seats and priority check-in for round-trip fares that can reach as high as $10,000 (₹8,30,000).

Paid options

Snoozing amenities: Nap zones and relax zones

In Istanbul Airport, travelers can utilize free "nap zones" at six locations within the terminal, accommodating a total of 278 people. Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport offers themed zones designed for specific purposes: the "Relax Zone" for resting and the "Refresh Zone" with restroom and shower facilities. Paid options for sleeping are also available. Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) provides extensive snoozing amenities, including nap zones, sleeping chairs in a dedicated "Snooze Lounge," and free movie theaters for passenger entertainment.