'He's misunderstood': Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character

By Isha Sharma 11:24 am Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Justin Hartley, who played Kevin Pearson in the NBC drama series This Is Us, has defended his character. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hartley said that while a lot of people see Kevin as a "bad guy," he considers him "misunderstood." He also confessed to finding parts of himself in Kevin and loving the controversial character.

Hartley's perspective on Kevin Pearson's character

Hartley explained his take on Kevin, saying, "It was just like, the guy can't get out of his own way, but he's not a bad guy." He admitted that people see him as an "a--hole" but maintained that he isn't. The actor said he wanted to help his character, adding: "So you sit there and you go, 'Man, I wish I could help this guy,' but you just can't."

Hartley's personal connection to his character

Hartley admitted that he saw parts of himself in Kevin, especially as the character grew older. "I think later on, as we saw him grow up and mature, I think I have more in common with him in that sort of iteration of Kevin, but I do love him and hold him with me every day." The series concluded in 2022 after six seasons. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.