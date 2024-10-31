Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vettaiyan," a film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh, is nearing the ₹150cr mark after 21 days.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Box office: 'Vettaiyan' nears ₹150cr mark after 21 days

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest action drama, Vettaiyan, has reportedly grossed ₹251.1cr worldwide in its first 21 days of release. The India Net collections for Vettaiyan currently stand at ₹146.25cr, with Tamil Nadu contributing a whopping ₹123.52cr to this total. It received mixed reviews from critics and was expected to perform better at the box office.

Box office breakdown

'Vettaiyan' earned ₹50L on Day 21

On day 21 (Wednesday), Vettaiyan made another ₹50L. Reportedly, the Telugu Net box office collections of the film during this period are ₹17.78cr, while the Hindi Net collections are ₹4.58cr. From Kannada, the movie has just minted ₹40L in 21 days. It has been directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

About the film

'Vettaiyan' cast performances and story

Vettaiyan boasts of an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh. Anirudh Ravichander's background score is also one of the key elements that contributed to the film's hype. IMDb describes its plot as, "Ruthless criminal activity is met with force from a maverick police officer with a disregard for the rules as he confronts an outbreak of lawlessness."