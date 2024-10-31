Summarize Simplifying... In short Marvel's new series 'Wonder Man' is set to premiere on Disney+ in December 2025.

The show, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, offers a unique look at Hollywood through a superhero's lens.

The series is part of Marvel's Spotlight initiative, aiming to deliver more character-driven stories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Wonder Man' will premiere in December 2025

Marvel's 'Wonder Man' logo unveiled! Premiere date, cast—and more inside

By Tanvi Gupta 04:09 am Oct 31, 202404:09 am

What's the story Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) unveiled the logo of its upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man recently. The title card featured the name of the protagonist in bright yellow letters, with the first letter of each word capitalized. The design closely resembles the logo of The Wonder Years, an iconic coming-of-age comedy series from ABC that aired in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Release window

'Wonder Man' to debut in MCU's Phase 6

The series will premiere on Disney+ in December 2025, making it a part of Phase 6 of the MCU. First announced in June 2022, Wonder Man will give a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood through the eyes of Simon Williams, a superhero balancing his responsibilities as an actor and stuntperson. The show—which consists of 10 episodes—is part of Marvel Studios's new Marvel Spotlight initiative to offer more character-driven stories.

Casting details

'Wonder Man' series features a star-studded cast

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, with Demetrius Grosse playing his brother Eric Williams, an Avengers villain called the Grim Reaper. The cast also features Ben Kingsley reprising his MCU role from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Trevor Slattery, Ed Harris as Simon's agent Neal Saroyan, and Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, and Byron Bowers in undisclosed roles.

Twitter Post

Have you checked out Abdul-Mateen II's first look?

Production team

Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton are the creators

Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton are the creative minds behind Wonder Man, with the latter also directing the first two episodes. He previously directed Shang-Chi and is slated to direct Tom Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie. Marvel Studios and Sony have announced that this untitled Spider-Man 4 will be released on July 24, 2026, marking Holland's seventh time playing the fan-favorite web-slinger.