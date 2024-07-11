In short Simplifying... In short Huma Abedin, a prominent Democratic party operative, has been spotted sporting a new engagement ring from billionaire Alex Soros.

Known for her role in Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and Soros for his philanthropic work with Open Society Foundations, the pair are being hailed as a power couple.

Abedin, previously linked to actor Bradley Cooper and married to ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner, is now set to join the ranks of American 'royalty' with Soros. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Huma Abedin engaged to billionaire Alex Soros; flashes diamond ring (Photo credit: 'Page Six')

Huma Abedin debuts engagement ring from billionaire Alex Soros

By Isha Sharma 01:37 pm Jul 11, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Huma Abedin, a prominent American political insider, was recently seen in New York City flaunting her diamond engagement ring from billionaire investor Alex Soros. The couple confirmed their engagement a day ago with a joint Instagram post. The couple first publicized their relationship on Valentine's Day this year and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May.

Public outing

Abedin's public appearance with engagement ring

Abedin was spotted by Page Six heading into an Upper West Side restaurant in New York City, dressed in a beautiful orange midi dress, tortoiseshell sunglasses, a gold watch, a diamond bracelet, brown heels, and a matching Hermes Birkin bag. The most eye-catching accessory was her princess-cut engagement ring from Soros. She was on her way to meet Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour for dinner.

Power duo

Abedin and Soros: A power couple in the making

Abedin is known for her work as a Democratic party operative and former vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run, while Soros chairs the Open Society Foundations. A former senior Clinton aide, while speaking to Page Six, described them as a "classic Clinton world couple," with Soros being "insanely wealthy and powerful — everything that Huma cares about." A democratic donor added that Abedin "always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is."

Personal histories

Abedin's past relationships and Soros's philanthropic work

Before her engagement to Soros, Abedin was briefly linked to actor Bradley Cooper in 2022, a relationship reportedly orchestrated by Wintour. Abedin was previously married to former Congressman Anthony Weiner and shares a 12-year-old son named Jordan with him. On the other hand, little is known about Soros's past romantic relationships. He is recognized for his philanthropic work as the chair of Open Society Foundations, an organization founded by his father, George Soros.