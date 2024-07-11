Huma Abedin debuts engagement ring from billionaire Alex Soros
Huma Abedin, a prominent American political insider, was recently seen in New York City flaunting her diamond engagement ring from billionaire investor Alex Soros. The couple confirmed their engagement a day ago with a joint Instagram post. The couple first publicized their relationship on Valentine's Day this year and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May.
Abedin's public appearance with engagement ring
Abedin was spotted by Page Six heading into an Upper West Side restaurant in New York City, dressed in a beautiful orange midi dress, tortoiseshell sunglasses, a gold watch, a diamond bracelet, brown heels, and a matching Hermes Birkin bag. The most eye-catching accessory was her princess-cut engagement ring from Soros. She was on her way to meet Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour for dinner.
Abedin and Soros: A power couple in the making
Abedin is known for her work as a Democratic party operative and former vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run, while Soros chairs the Open Society Foundations. A former senior Clinton aide, while speaking to Page Six, described them as a "classic Clinton world couple," with Soros being "insanely wealthy and powerful — everything that Huma cares about." A democratic donor added that Abedin "always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is."
Abedin's past relationships and Soros's philanthropic work
Before her engagement to Soros, Abedin was briefly linked to actor Bradley Cooper in 2022, a relationship reportedly orchestrated by Wintour. Abedin was previously married to former Congressman Anthony Weiner and shares a 12-year-old son named Jordan with him. On the other hand, little is known about Soros's past romantic relationships. He is recognized for his philanthropic work as the chair of Open Society Foundations, an organization founded by his father, George Soros.