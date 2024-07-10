In brief Simplifying... In brief Three women, aged 25, 28, and 61, were tragically killed in a targeted crossbow attack in the UK, sparking a manhunt for the suspect, Kyle Clifford.

Authorities, including Hertfordshire Police Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson, are urging Clifford to come forward and are appealing to the public for any information.

The incident has ignited discussions about the legal status of crossbows in the UK, which currently require no license or registration.

3 women killed in crossbow attack in UK; manhunt launched

By Chanshimla Varah 06:35 pm Jul 10, 202406:35 pm

What's the story A nationwide manhunt is underway in the United Kingdom for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, suspected of a triple murder using a crossbow. The Hertfordshire Police stated that they received a call from a property in Bushey, northwest of London, just before 7:00pm on Tuesday, where they discovered three women with significant injuries. Despite immediate medical assistance, all victims succumbed to their injuries on site. Authorities have urged the public not to approach Clifford as he may still be armed and dangerous.

Public appeal

Police confirm crossbow as murder weapon, seek public's help

Hertfordshire Police Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson stated that other weapons may also have been involved. In a direct appeal to Clifford on live television, Simpson said, "Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact," urging him to call 999. The victims of the tragic incident were identified as being 25, 28 and 61 years old.

Victims's details

Incident believed to be targeted

Although the police did not confirm whether Clifford knew the victims personally, they believe it was a targeted attack. Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed her shock at the incident online and assured that she is being kept fully updated on the case. She urged anyone with information about the accused to contact the police immediately. The shocking event has brought attention to the legal status of crossbows in the UK which require no license or registration for ownership.